Police Hunt For Armed Robbers

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are appealing for public assistance as they investigate three armed robberies in the capital on Tuesday.

In the first incident, according to reports, a man was standing outside a home in Ridgeland Park when he was approached by two men armed with firearms shortly after 10pm. The culprits robbed him of cash, and other items, before speeding off in his white 2003 Ford Taurus.

The second incident was reported an hour later on St Albans Drive, where a man was approached by two armed men as he sat in his silver coloured 2007 Nissan Murano jeep parked in front of a home. The men demanded the man get out of the vehicle, with one man getting into the jeep and the second man escaping in a white Ford Taurus.

Police were then called to a beach in the western district of New Providence shortly after 11pm. A man and woman were walking on the beach when they were approached by two armed men. The men robbed them of cash and other items before indecently assaulting the woman and escaping on foot.

Investigations are continuing.