Volunteers Offer To Walk Students Home

COMMUNITY activists have launched a pilot volunteer programme that pairs groups of primary schools students with adults who can accompany them as they walk home from school.

The initiative "Our Children's Keepers" follows three high-profile incidents of sexual attacks on children walking home from school in recent weeks. It is piloted at Eva Hilton Primary, Columbus Primary, and Yellow Elder Primary Schools.

"As the reported incidents occurred after school in these areas and in the absence of adults, our primary objective is to provide adequate supervision for groups of children walking home from school," read a press release by activist group Equality Bahamas.

"Through this initiative, volunteers will accompany small groups of children on their walks home from school and/or be stationed in strategic locations at least one day per week for the remainder of the school year. While this volunteer-led initiative begins immediately, organizers continue to work to develop a more comprehensive and permanent version of the walk together programme to launch at the start of the 2018-19 academic year."

Lead organiser Cheryl Bazard yesterday spoke to the community's collective duty to protect children.

"When the reports of the attacks began to surface," she said, "I remembered walking home from Mabel Walker Primary School from the tender age of 5 and could only imagine having to live with such fear. For most of our children, as it was with me, there was no option but to walk." She said it is our duty to ensure the safety of our children.

Ms Bazard continued: "This - the safety and well-being of children -- is a matter of urgency. As we continue to call for a Sexual Offender Registry, we recognise the need to take immediate action. We call on parents, civic organisation members, and community members to support Our Children's Keepers."

Members of the public can register their interest and availability by completing the volunteer registration form at tinyurl.com/walktogether or by contacting Equality Bahamas on Facebook or via email at equalitybahamas@gmail.com.

"I would prefer to have an incident avoided rather than have a young mind, family members and the community at large affected physically, emotionally and mentally by sexual violation," Ms Bazard said.

Volunteer recruitment is ongoing, according to Equality Bahamas, and more detailed information will be shared with approved volunteers.

"The organisers look forward to working with community members to protect children through this and other community-led initiatives and partnerships," the release added.