Art Of Graphix: Night Owls Get More Done

Ever noticed that most freelance web and graphic designers have this uncanny habit of being nocturnal? What is it in the night that makes us work more? From my experience, I am more focused at night and tend to get more covered during this time. During the day I am simply not at my best.

No, it is definitely not a disorder. I have spoken with a few other designer friends that work at nights, and casually asked why they prefer to do so. Their answers were very simple and “matter of fact”. Here are some short-listed reactions:

Less distraction

Just not having the phone ring, solicitors selling cookies, the reduction of e-mails and less chatter pays tremendous dividends when working at night.

Mind relaxation

The mind relaxes and opens up to a slew of creativity, and it is easy to get into the zone when you are at ease.

What Is a Night Person?

A “night person” is an individual whose natural body rhythms are such that he or she is most active and alert during the evening and night, and is least active and alert during the pre-dawn and daytime hours.

You know you are a “night person” if:

• Sunrise comes as an unpleasant surprise.

• You call someone on the phone to just chat and discover that they have been asleep for six hours.

• You do your best work at 2am.

• You finally force yourself to go to bed at 1am, and thereafter keep having brilliant ideas that you have to get up and write down.

• People who are perky or sharp in the morning appall you and can run rings around you before noon, too.

• Birds start singing about the time you fall asleep.

Disadvantages

So, what are the disadvantages of working at night?

Working at night is bad on its own. It is hard enough changing your body clock to deal with the graveyard schedule, but you also have to deal with the lack of social life or the opportunity to do errands during the day because you are already asleep by the time the sun is bright and shining. Sustaining a night shift schedule can pose serious consequences to your health if rest is lacking.

Disadvantages can also relate to the amount, time and quality of sleep you enjoy. Most night workers may sleep for five hours alone. Also, health concerns can arise from poor diet and insomnia.

• You may be totally useless in the morning.

• You will sleep at embarrassing periods during the day and still never feel refreshed.

• Unproductive and unable to produce materials of worth in the morning.

• You may be grouchy and sometimes rude.

• You feel normal only at night.

Advantages

The easy answer is that if you are a “night person” it simply means that you function better at night. And focus on the bright side; at night, it is quiet. Your energy can be focused on a master design. And if you focus on something before you sleep, you are much more likely to remember it in the morning.

The general feeling is that the day shift is most popular, but this is no longer true. Most designers prefer the evening or night shifts if given the option, as it offers more freedom to balance other things. Clearly, if you have slept earlier, your brain is clear and the work comes off well.

As a final point, I must confess that I am nocturnal and, most times, I find that my best designs are done only at nights. I have had friends, foes and well-wishers alike tell me that it ain’t normal. However, if your best work is done at 2am or your creative adrenaline is more active at nights, I would encourage you to go for it. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/ marketing co-ordinator with qualifications of MSc, BSc, ASc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.