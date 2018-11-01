Bahamian Marinas In Membership Deal

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) has unveiled an initiative to drive increased boating traffic to this nation through the provision of exclusive benefits.

In partnership with Marinalife it has launched Voyager, a membership programme that offers participants discounts, cruising guides and invitations to special events. It was unveiled at yesterday's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The Voyager programme has been developed in partnership with ABM's allied member, Marinalife magazine, to direct additional business to Bahamian marinas and stimulate greater interest in boating by this nation's citizens.



Benefits will be available at participating ABM marinas and allied business places in The Bahamas and the USA, with a portion of the membership fees allocated to supporting the environmental protection work of the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF).

For a $75 annual membership fee, within The Bahamas Voyager members receive:

• Exclusive discounts at participating ABM marinas, including dockage, hotel rooms and food and beverage.

• Exclusive discounts on ABM Allied members' goods and services, such as yachting guides and local excursion providers.

• Special guided boating flings to the islands at discounted rates.

• Dedicated e-newsletter with information about member events and special offers.

• ABM Bahamas cruising map.

Within the US and internationally, Voyager members will receive:

• Discounts on fuel, dockage, service and repairs at participating marinas in the US and around the world - up to 40 percent off. Discounts nationally include hotels and car rentals.

• Trip planning and access to popular cruise itineraries.

• Navigation alerts with time-sensitive, region-specific navigation updates.

• Fuel locator to find nearby fuel docks at the best price.

• Online marina reservations and access to a concierge desk.