Hundreds Of Students Flock To Us College Fair

THE United States Embassy recently sponsored the 4th annual EducationUSA College Fair at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort.

This year's fair included representatives from more than 40 US colleges and universities.

The one-day event attracted more than 1,800 students from Nassau and the Family Islands along with their parents eager to learn about higher education opportunities available in the US. The embassy also held informative presentations providing step-by-step instructions about the student visa application process.

Chargé d'Affaires Stephanie Bowers was pleased to host her first college fair in Nassau. She also hosted a networking event for the visiting college representatives and key education contacts from The Bahamas at Liberty Overlook prior to the college fair.

In reaction to her first EducationUSA College Fair, Ms Bowers stated: "The US Embassy is pleased that over 1,800 Bahamian high school students took full advantage of the opportunities and information our college fair offered to the public at no cost.

"Both of our countries prioritise education because we understand that it undergirds increased prosperity. Access to US higher education can also strengthen the ties between our two countries by creating opportunities for the future political, civil society, and educational leaders of The Bahamas with whom we will continue partnering to promote a free and prosperous world.

"Last year we saw an 11 percent increase in the number of Bahamians studying at US colleges and universities over the prior year. We have no doubt that our EducationUSA college fairs will facilitate further increases in years to come."

The event took place on Saturday, October 20.

EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 400 international student-advising centres in more than 180 countries. The network promotes US higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited post-secondary institutions in the United States. A US degree can be the key to a successful career and open new doors for prosperity and understanding. Prospective students can choose from more than 4,700 accredited colleges and universities to pursue a wide range of study options in a variety of academic settings - public or private, small or large, urban or rural.

For more information about EducationUSA and other US Embassy initiatives visit US Embassy Nassau's Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyNassau/ or https://bs.usembassy.gov