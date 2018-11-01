Long-Serving Public Servants To Be Honoured At Luncheon

By DENISE MAYCOCK

MORE than 30 long serving public servants who have retired on Grand Bahama will be recognised during Public Service Week.

The retirees - 33 in total - have completed some 25 years of service in various public agencies, including law enforcement.

Laurie Bullard, chairman of the northern region's public service celebrations committee, said the Ministry of Public Service and National Insurance is hosting the event, which kicks off on Sunday, with a service of thanksgiving at Jubilee Cathedral.

A week of activities have been planned through November 10.

The highlight will be an appreciation luncheon on Friday, November 9, at the Grand Lucayan resort. Minister of Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle is expected to attend and deliver the keynote address.

Ms Bullard said that as part of Public Service Week, public servants of various departments, along with the honourees, will host the show Morning Devotion on ZNS Radio at 6am from the entire week.

Ms Bullard said every year, the committee recognises retirees to show their appreciation for their years of service. She said that Sherril Mae Wildgoose-Darville, a senior clerk at the Freeport Post Office, is the longest serving public servant with over 40 years of service in Grand Bahama.

Some of the other retirees to be honoured are: Arleen Sands; Helena Seymour-Hinds; Clayton Pratt; Ginger Swain; Melinda Farrington; Vanria Dixon; Supt David Deveaux; Supt Wendall Deveaux; Sergeant Julian Wilson, Sergeant Cleveland Dames, Sergeant Darron Mortimer and Sergeant Dennis Ferguson.

Custom officers Gurney Armstrong; Charles Bosfield; and immigration officer Antoinette Carter-Gibson will also be honoured, along with others.