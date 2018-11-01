Man Drove To Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a shooting in Freeport on Tuesday that left a man in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers received reports of gunshots at a business in the International Bazaar shortly before 9pm.

ASP Terecita Pinder said that further inquiries led officers to the Rand Memorial Hospital where a male with gunshot wounds about the body was being attended to by doctors.

A further investigation revealed the victim was in his vehicle when someone shot him. ASP Pinder said the injured man was able to drive himself to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Although police have not released the man's identity, the victim is believed to Omar Penn aka "Punch" of Grand Bahama.

Police are investigating the matter and are appealing to anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Central Detective Unit at 350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or call the nearest police station.