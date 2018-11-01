The Police Station On Potter’S Cay Is A Failure

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Please allow me space in your column to pose the following public question to the Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, whose organization maintains a manned facility and (one presumes) constant, visible patrols on a minuscule causeway/peninsula under a high traffic bridge with single, easily controlled entry and exit points to an adjacent one-way street: -

Dear Commissioner,

How exactly does a person get robbed on Potter’s Cay (as reported in The Tribune of the 30th October, 2018)?

Awaiting your timely response.

ANDREW ALLEN

Nassau,

October 30, 2018