The Police Station On Potter’S Cay Is A Failure

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Please allow me space in your column to pose the following public question to the Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, whose organization maintains a manned facility and (one presumes) constant, visible patrols on a minuscule causeway/peninsula under a high traffic bridge with single, easily controlled entry and exit points to an adjacent one-way street: -
Dear Commissioner,
How exactly does a person get robbed on Potter’s Cay (as reported in The Tribune of the 30th October, 2018)?
Awaiting your timely response.
ANDREW ALLEN
Nassau,
October 30, 2018
