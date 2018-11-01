We Must Displace Hatred With Love And Pray For A Safer Tomorrow

EDITOR, The Tribune

We are still shaken and deeply saddened from the appalling massacre in the Etz Chayim - Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA this past Saturday.

We mourn the loss of the lives that were cut short and pray for a full recovery for the injured. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and may God bring them strength and comfort to bear their grief and pain.

This tragedy has touched a chord in the hearts of all people regardless of religion and backgrounds as was evident by the moving amount of emails, calls of support and condolences that was sent to myself and my community.

No words can describe the horror and evil that occurred. Jews who gathered to pray and celebrate the Sabbath were killed for no reason other than the fact that they were Jewish. Our hearts are broken and our spirit is shattered. Yet, it is how we respond to such horrific moments that define who we are as people.

The city of Pittsburgh needs our prayers and good deeds more than ever. Let us say a prayer in memory of those murdered, let us hug our loved ones a little tighter, reach out a little more to those in need and let us commit ourselves to speak out against hate and intolerance. Every act of violence should be a catalyst to promote even greater peace and understanding between human beings. Every act of darkness should inspire us to increase with even more acts of light, goodness and kindness.

Let us displace hatred with love, darkness with light, divisiveness with unity.

With prayers for a more peaceful and safer tomorrow.

RABBI SHOLOM BLUMING

Nassau Jewish community

Nassau

October 28, 2018