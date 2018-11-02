Bathrooms Need Fixing – Now

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Recently, I came across a post circulating online in reference to Festival Place bathrooms near Prince George Wharf. It wasn't long before I had to go see for myself what all the ruckus was about. Seeing that I consider myself a die-hard Bahamian, I get a little sensitive about any bad publicity that could affect us – especially our tourism industry.

Before I even entered the bathroom I came upon buckets catching water along the front of the building and was hit by the strong odour of urine. Beer bottles and other garbage also lined the walls around the entrance. I was disgusted and disappointed. I can't believe how unkempt Bay Street and Festival Place are. I can’t imagine that anyone would want to use these bathrooms.

Inside, I was greeted by flies, dirty and broken tiles and a broken window. A soaked, soiled towel lay beneath the sink, trying in vain to take in the more of the water dripping from the leaky faucet. It was a ghastly sight. Needless to say, I didn’t bother using this bathroom at all.

This shouldn't be the first and the last thing that cruise ship visitors experience when they head back to the ship after visiting Nassau. It is also a very nasty experience for Bahamians who frequent the area and work there since the number of public bathrooms nearby are few and far between.

We have to do better. The Ministry of Works or the Ministry of Tourism or whoever has responsibility for maintaining these bathrooms must rectify this immediately. We like to think so highly of ourselves but this culture of building things and never maintaining and improve them has to stop. Fix it.

SHOCKED AND DISAPPOINTED

Nassau,

November 1, 2018