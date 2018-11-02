Community Service For Pair Who Stole Refrigerator From Ministry

By NICO SCAVELLA

TWO men who stole a $850 refrigerator from the Ministry of Education earlier this week have been ordered to put in 15 hours of community service as penance.

Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister gave Theodore Brown and Santino Dames the conditional discharge after admitting to stealing the refrigerator, though stipulating that a $500 fine or six months in prison is in order if they default.

The matter was adjourned to December 12 for a status update.

According to the facts, on the date in question, Wenly Fowler, the complainant, went to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) and reported that on 6:15am on that date, unknown persons went to the Learning Resources Centre situated on Mackey Street and stole a fridge from a kitchen at that facility.

The thieves were driving a red or maroon coloured Chevy S-10 pickup truck. Dames, 31, and Brown, 30, were subsequently arrested.

Officers conducted inquiries and later recovered the fridge in question from a residence at Rolle Estates, Nassau Village.