Shameful State At Okra Hill

EDITOR, The Tribune.

How could Okra Hill Lodge, just off Shirley Street, be left in that state, and probably humans living in the building – without the police or Urban Renewal knowing?

Video on the news clearly showed a very heavily littered building, within eyesight from the street – a blind person could have seen it, but…

Any derelict building has to be a priority, for the police and Urban Renewal, to inspect and get approval to bulldoze the building and clear the site.

Why in this case and probably so many others, the police and Urban Renewal were simply unreactive to an obvious location, that any criminal element or persons wanting to do a criminal act would seek the security of such a building.

Incredible that humans are suggested to be living in this building!

Again, we constantly hear the hype for the RBPF and RBDF, but it would seem a lot is lacking – talk is very cheap, a young life has been lost and another who was with him, a young woman, is seriously injured. This could have been avoided. If our security agencies were acting as they should – not running up at a crime scene after the fact!

I hope that the Coroner will investigate this incident, and bring all hell on the police.

It seems that if it was not for the US Coast Guard, there probably would be few interdictions of drug smugglers, poachers and human traffickers. Why?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

October 31, 2018