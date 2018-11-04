Police Officer In Hospital After Stabbing

Police are investigating after an officer was stabbed in New Providence on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly after 10am, the on duty officer was at a business establishment when he was attacked by a man armed with a knife, who stabbed him about the body. The officer was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Police have taken a 26 year old man into custody in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing.
TalRussell 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Ma Comrades talkin' I be's hearing points the stabbed policeman's as one assigned to the prime minister's protection detail and the stabbing resulted from dispute of sorts? Could it be the security minister talkin' up reduction crime - some are not paying attention be stabbing and others shooting up town at they leisure?
