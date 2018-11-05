Minnis - ‘Our Errors Smother Successes’

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis renewed his pledge to improve his party’s communications programme as he told participants in a weekend conclave his administration’s mistakes were louder than its accomplishments.
Dr Minnis touted his party’s achievements – such as lowering the deficit, a downtrend in crime and planned rejuvenation of Over-the-Hill communities – but said these positives are not being heard because of errors.
Dr Minnis also reportedly told parliamentarians in a closed session on Friday they must govern together because they were elected together.
“The people called for us, the FNM. They wanted us to rescue, restore, rebuild and revitalise our Bahamas. We won together so we must govern together,” Dr Minnis told party members, according to a party press statement yesterday.
The two-day conclave came on the heels of four dissenting FNM parliamentarians voting against a resolution for the government to rent the Town Centre Mall from Cabinet minister Brent Symonette and his brother.
The dissenting MPs – Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, Centreville MP Reece Chipman and Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson – also voted against the VAT hike earlier this year.
When contacted, Mr Chipman was adamant he did not say sorry for his critiques of the party in Parliament but did not offer further comment.
“I am unable to discuss the conclave however there was absolutely no apology from me,” Mr Chipman told this newspaper yesterday.
Sources within the FNM, who were present for closed sessions, confirmed participants were ordered not to speak on the event with the media. One source told The Tribune the dissenting members offered some remarks about their performances in the House of Assembly, but noted their comments could not be considered an apology.
“One of them apologised to the PM,” the source said, “saying ‘I’m sorry I may or may not have offended you personally.’ Nobody apologised for voting. They just said sorry for offending in whatever way they may or may not have.”
“It’s not apologetic, they’re not apologetic for their actions,” another party member told The Tribune yesterday. “These are disloyal individuals. I wouldn’t be surprised if they kick up whenever the mood is not right. If you say you’re loyal to me, your loyalty ain’t conditional.”
According to the FNM statement, the conclave was convened to “conduct a critical and frank analysis and assessment of the party in keeping with its manifesto, party principles and philosophy of governance.”
The meeting also reportedly set in motion long-term strategy for the development of a think tank, ongoing development of new parliamentarians and party officers, and an improved communications programme.
In his address, the party leader told the conclave that in just a year and a half, people were already witnessing a new direction for our country, and that the government was succeeding on many fronts, according to a statement from the FNM.
He stated: “Crime and the fear of crime is down; our economy is growing stronger; public finances are being restored, and there is accountability and transparency with the people’s money.”
He further stated: “The deficit is down; tourism is thriving; major investment projects are on the horizon; we are on the path to rescue Grand Bahama after decades of despair; we have stopped the massive corruption that was draining the Public Treasury.”
Dr Minnis declared the FNM is “launching ambitious social and economic programmes, including the Over-the-Hill Revitalisation Project; land reform, the Citizen Security and Justice Programme, innovations in education, the transformation of the energy sector, and small business development initiatives, including the Small Business Development Centre.”
Comments
Porcupine 11 hours, 48 minutes ago
We "the people" will believe it when taxes go down, our light bills go down, jobs become available, the government stops giving away OUR natural resources for pennies, and we see a true reduction in fear from those living in Nassau. Until then, it is just talk, more talk, and ever more talk. Same as it always is.
TheMadHatter 10 hours, 53 minutes ago
“These are disloyal individuals. I wouldn’t be surprised if they kick up whenever the mood is not right. If you say you’re loyal to me, your loyalty ain’t conditional.”
Uhm - see here's the problem. A basic misunderstanding of democracy.
Notice during House sessions the Speaker addresses MPs as "the member for Fort Charlotte" or "the member for South Beach" etc. Should he instead address them (if they are FNM) as "Prime Minister's lackey #4" or "Prime Minister's lackey #7" etc ?
tell_it_like_it_is 10 hours, 30 minutes ago
Maybe... stop making so many mistakes? Just a suggestion!
TalRussell 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
It appears Comrade Tribune Chief Reporter Ava has deleted the part that on day one Minnis occupying the prime minister's office (PMO)) he had appointed "Acee" to be his chief propagandists and then "Acee" then announced he would in addition warm bodies left behind would be hiring an additional 20 assistant propagandists to write and peddle the messages the PM will want get out to PeoplePublic....... and the budget pay for all this would tipple into the millions of dollars.
Now, the PM resurfaces from some secret conclave to announce what he really needs is another 20 warm propagandists and another million dollars warm bodies sit up in PMO - all be paid for from PeoplesPublicPurse to peddle even more his bullshi@.
God save the Queen and be thankful we still got's the People's Her Excellency Marguerite to have been on guard observing imperial red shirts trickery going on's deep inside PM's secret conclave from atop Mount Fitzwilliam. { Can't just make such up that when time is right, Her Excellency Marguerite going fire this PM and KP along with entire Imperial red shirts cabinet to appoint a provincial government. }.
DDK 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Just curious Comrade, who is going to nudge "Her Excellency" into action?
Provincial or provisional or maybe even provisional provincial ?
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 35 minutes ago
If the FNM message is not being communicated ........ fire the mouthpiece (Ace Newbold)
birdiestrachan 8 hours, 28 minutes ago
roc wit doc has reached the point. where he really, really believes his own Lies.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
A lying Doc ........... is 1000% better than a wutless Brave
TalRussell 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Who knows if it was in the colourfulness of Comrade Grandpa Nelson that I fell in love to go on admire as one our Bahamaland's national Heroes.... but sadly missing in the switcharooing of positions kinds back-stepping MP Reece - now diminished in eyes his constituents as just another red shirts MP running scarred the power can be exercised by PM.
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
LMAO. Dumb and arrogant PM equates to all kinds of bad policies, mistakes, abuses and errors. Now the dimwitted Doc is unhappy all of his successes have not been effectively communicated to us by his press secretary and FNM party officials. Poor guy just doesn't realize he hasn't had any major successes to speak of since he duped most of the voters in the last general election campaign. And his cabinet ministers have become emboldened to do all sorts of things they should not be doing now that they know the dimwitted Doc ain't the least bit concerned about conflicts of interest. Yep, really LMAO.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
He has a press secretary, It is the first time I have heard of a PM having a press secretary , and the spouse of the PM is new also. and still his messages are not getting out. A true liar is one who believes his own lies . but the peoples Time voters believe you doc. especially those in Grand Bahama. FNM country.
licks2 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
There. . . folks in our world audiences. . .except for a minute few. . .the typical ignorant Bahamian. . .black crab's everything into stupidity of a pull down mentality. . . if they have some good sense in them there heads. . .we may never know. . .they spend all their waking time just as you see them now. . .like prating fools. . .no reasoning well from their right hand to their left!!
SP 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
PM Minnis cannot simply say "we have stopped the massive corruption that was draining the Public Treasury” and not provide evidence and or prosecutions for said massive corruption!
Who's "time" is it? What "people"? So far Minnis proved to be just another "step now" "matter of trust" "Bahamians first" no substance, catchy phrase PM!
Minnis better take note, Bahamians stoped falling for slick, double talking, political pie in the sky promises, hence the 5 year annihilation of every PM to date.
