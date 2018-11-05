Minnis - ‘Our Errors Smother Successes’

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis renewed his pledge to improve his party’s communications programme as he told participants in a weekend conclave his administration’s mistakes were louder than its accomplishments.

Dr Minnis touted his party’s achievements – such as lowering the deficit, a downtrend in crime and planned rejuvenation of Over-the-Hill communities – but said these positives are not being heard because of errors.

Dr Minnis also reportedly told parliamentarians in a closed session on Friday they must govern together because they were elected together.

“The people called for us, the FNM. They wanted us to rescue, restore, rebuild and revitalise our Bahamas. We won together so we must govern together,” Dr Minnis told party members, according to a party press statement yesterday.

The two-day conclave came on the heels of four dissenting FNM parliamentarians voting against a resolution for the government to rent the Town Centre Mall from Cabinet minister Brent Symonette and his brother.

The dissenting MPs – Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller, Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, Centreville MP Reece Chipman and Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson – also voted against the VAT hike earlier this year.

When contacted, Mr Chipman was adamant he did not say sorry for his critiques of the party in Parliament but did not offer further comment.

“I am unable to discuss the conclave however there was absolutely no apology from me,” Mr Chipman told this newspaper yesterday.



Sources within the FNM, who were present for closed sessions, confirmed participants were ordered not to speak on the event with the media. One source told The Tribune the dissenting members offered some remarks about their performances in the House of Assembly, but noted their comments could not be considered an apology.

“One of them apologised to the PM,” the source said, “saying ‘I’m sorry I may or may not have offended you personally.’ Nobody apologised for voting. They just said sorry for offending in whatever way they may or may not have.”

“It’s not apologetic, they’re not apologetic for their actions,” another party member told The Tribune yesterday. “These are disloyal individuals. I wouldn’t be surprised if they kick up whenever the mood is not right. If you say you’re loyal to me, your loyalty ain’t conditional.”

According to the FNM statement, the conclave was convened to “conduct a critical and frank analysis and assessment of the party in keeping with its manifesto, party principles and philosophy of governance.”

The meeting also reportedly set in motion long-term strategy for the development of a think tank, ongoing development of new parliamentarians and party officers, and an improved communications programme.

In his address, the party leader told the conclave that in just a year and a half, people were already witnessing a new direction for our country, and that the government was succeeding on many fronts, according to a statement from the FNM.

He stated: “Crime and the fear of crime is down; our economy is growing stronger; public finances are being restored, and there is accountability and transparency with the people’s money.”

He further stated: “The deficit is down; tourism is thriving; major investment projects are on the horizon; we are on the path to rescue Grand Bahama after decades of despair; we have stopped the massive corruption that was draining the Public Treasury.”

Dr Minnis declared the FNM is “launching ambitious social and economic programmes, including the Over-the-Hill Revitalisation Project; land reform, the Citizen Security and Justice Programme, innovations in education, the transformation of the energy sector, and small business development initiatives, including the Small Business Development Centre.”