Remembering The Veterans Of The Bahamas

THE British Legion-Bahamas Branch (BLBB) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force paid homage to all Bahamian military veterans who served during the First World War during a wreath laying ceremony at Rawson Square yesterday.

RBDF officers and marines paraded from the Western Esplanade near Arawak Cay to Rawson Square before the event, in a tribute to the 30 soldiers who marched from East Street to Rawson Square and onto Prince George Wharf in 1914.

There those soldiers boarded a ship, which took them to Jamaica to undergo further military training in preparation for the war, the RBDF noted in a press release.

The wreath laying ceremony was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War on November 11, 1918. Wreaths were also laid near the Queen Victoria statue as tributes to servicemen, who served 100 years ago during the reign of King George, and to veterans, including the late Sir Etienne Dupuch and Mary Moseley.

Sir Etienne, former Tribune publisher, volunteered to join the war efforts, serving in the West Indian regiment and returning to the Bahamas on April 1, 1919 after the war. He left the war with the rank of private.

Mrs Moseley served as chairperson of the Belgian Relief Fund in Nassau. In 1914, she left the Bahamas for England to offer her assistance to war relief efforts. There, she formed the Ladies' Committee of The West Indies, Bahamas Chapter. This was established in 1915 in London as the women's wing of the war sub-committee. It was through her work with this fund that she was able to raise thousands of pounds for the Belgian war relief effort.

According to RBDF reservist Adina Munroe-Charlow, British Legion executive secretary, the Bahamas sent approximately 700 of its sons to participate in this war; six were killed in action, three died from wounds, and 28 from other causes.

The RBDF has partnered with the British Legion-Bahamas Branch since 2011, and is presently assisting in preserving the memories of the men who served in the two world wars.