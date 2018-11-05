You're Ruining My Brother's Life, Says Jean Rony's Sister

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
THE sister of Bahamian-born Jean Rony Jean-Charles yesterday appealed to the public for empathy as she denied allegations meant to thwart his upcoming citizenship bid.
Clotilde Jean-Charles told The Tribune she is constantly bombarded with fake news and rumours about her brother, the latest being an attempt to link him to a deceased armed robber with a similar name.
"Some of the stuff I just delete," she said, "it's really frustrating. What hurts me the most is I'm the first child. Every time they come up with something, it's like they coming after me.
"Put your differences aside," Ms Jean-Charles continued, "even if you have so much hate you would prefer to ruin someone for the rest of their life. Do you think you will be happy at the end of the day? What do you expect to accomplish? Do you have children, you have family, this isn't just one person doing this.
"All kinds of people are getting involved in this and don't even know nothing. They ain't even asking questions, just putting their own thing just so the government can deny him the rights for the (citizenship) processing."
Advertisements notifying the public of Mr Jean-Charles' intention to apply for citizenship, a legal requirement, were published in The Tribune last Thursday.
The ad renewed discourse on social media over the controversial case. Mr Jean-Charles, 35, is at the centre of a legal battle that has far-reaching implications for the country's immigration and citizenship laws.
He was picked up during a routine immigration patrol in the Fire Trail Road area on September 18, 2017, and deported to Haiti some two months later on November 24, 2017.
He says he was born in The Bahamas to foreign parents, but did not make an application for citizenship when he turned 18.
Last month, the Court of Appeal set aside a landmark Supreme Court ruling that ordered his return to the country, and mandated constitutional relief from the government.
His lawyers have stated their intent to appeal the recent judgment at the Privy Council.
Yesterday, Ms Jean-Charles expressed frustration over the ordeal and the toll it's taken on her family. She is the eldest of five siblings, and the only one to be naturalised having applied at 18.
Her four brothers are: Jean Rony, Eliquene, Ronald and John. Ronald and Eliquene are deceased, with the latter passing away in September, she said.
"I'm trying to figure out where all this rubbish coming from. I don't understand it," she said.
"They saying he using his brother name, why then would I use the same name? Why would my mommy have two children with the same name?"
Ms Jean-Charles said: "The only travel this boy ever did was when they send him to Haiti. Back then when you was born to foreign parents you was supposed to apply for a travel document. Every time it's one thing it's a next thing. Yeah when he was 18, he was supposed to apply and he didn't, but my God everybody deserve to live.
"Just because now he applying, all of these bogus claims coming out.
"Put your hatred on the side," she added, "what if it was you, what if it was you in that shoe? You ruin this boy whole life, the boy trying to move on."
Comments
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
I find it interesting that Jean Charles, or what ever his name may be, is always in the news.
It remains me of "We March" and all the other subtle all around the mulberry bush goings on..
licks2 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
I suggest to whomever advising your family to stop. . .the more yinna talk the deeper yinna sink into the pit of "I wonders". . .just shut up please!!
Let me give a hint! His mother lives in Haiti and. . .(1) he has nowhere to live in Haiti. . . (2) his big family in Bahamas the only one that can be found is his sister. . .all his papers burned in the fire, all his other family are dead. . .the mother who had him is in Haiti. . .smith them don't know who he is!!! THE QUESTION NOW IS. . .WHO IS RONY JEAN CHARLES!!
I always remember the story of my Haitian brother who lived on Lincoln Boulevard North. . .we were at a bar about two weeks before this incident!! He was such a cool fellow. . .the next time we met I asked the other Haitians friends for him. . .they looked at each other and said he was at the prison. At the prison? How come. . .he has a Bahamian Passport. . .I exclaimed! A Haitian man was found at the airport coming from Haiti with his passport. . .he was arrested also!! Needless to say. . .when are we going to carry Mr. X some stuff at the center I asked them a few days later? I found out that he was shipped off to Haiti!!
John 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
@ licks: Where did you get the information that his mother lives in Haiti. According to the eldest sister both parents are dead as well as two of the brothers, one brother passing away in September. So the immediate family consists of Jean Rony, the sister, and a brother. The Jim harding Jean-Charles they are talking about on social media was sent to jail for 15 years for sexual battery. He was 5 feet 6 inches tall (they say he is deceased) weigh 172# when he was released from prison in 2015 and according to prison records they have posted on social media, he has a tattoo on his left arm. He served 15 hears for sexual battery with violence or a weapon. They also claim that he was deported to the Bahamas after being released from prison and was killed in a shootout with police after impersonating a police officer. And Now this Jean Rony is taking on his identity.. So how will that help him get immigration status? If they are brothers with the same immigration status, why would he want to assume a dead brother's identity who has a violent and dangerous criminal history? Social media is also claiming that this Jean rony hers speaks no English.
