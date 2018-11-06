$600,000 For Over-The-Hill From Albany

By RASHAD ROLLE

ALBANY Bahamas donated $300,000 yesterday for the development of the Southern Recreation Grounds as part of the government's Over-the-Hill revitalisation programme.

The donation is part of a $600,000 commitment the resort community has made.

Accepting the donation yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the government is eyeing some form of "affirmative action" whereby investors will reserve part of their investments for Over-the-Hill communities. He said as part of the project, as many as 50 people in the communities will be employed before Christmas, given the task of "ensuring the safety of the environment and the entire community".

Dr Minnis received the donation from Dr Tyrone McKenzie, senior vice-president of Albany Bahamas. Having grown up in such a community, Dr McKenzie said he felt honoured to make the donation.

Government officials said the Archdeacon William Edward Thompson Softball Field on the recreational grounds will be renovated soon. New playground equipment and adult exercise equipment will be made available. A basketball court also will be resurfaced.

The Economic Empowerment Zone Bill was passed in the House of Assembly in late July after two days of debate.

Dr Minnis, who wrapped up the debate, said at the time that the legislation "will set the stage for the improved quality of lives of residents in Over-the-Hill" communities.

The bill laid the legislative framework for several economic growth initiatives. Businesses in the area earning $5m in revenue or less may apply to the Ministry of Finance to receive a trade certificate. This certificate will allow for a waiver of business licence fees. It will also allow businesses that may require a vehicle for their operations to import one vehicle and pay no customs duties or other taxes on the vehicle. Upon application, requirements such as the clear marking of the vehicle and any other conditions will be outlined. The concessions under the bill will not extend to places that primarily sell alcohol or offer gaming.