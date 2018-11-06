Chipman: No Regrets For Criticism Of Government

By RASHAD ROLLE

DAYS after the Free National Movement stressed the need for unity at a conclave, Centreville MP Reece Chipman said he does not regret his past criticisms of the Minnis administration's policies.

However, he added, the governing party remains "unified".

Mr Chipman is one of four FNM backbenchers who staunchly opposed the increase of value added tax to 12 percent and the lease of the Town Centre Mall, which is owned by Financial Services & Immigration Minister Brent Symonette and his brother and is being temporarily leased to house the new General Post Office.

"In my opinion, there are no regrets in the business or art of politics," he said yesterday. "There are only regrets where the respect for people and the hurt of people come into question. Any criticism of our policy made by me has been, I am convinced, in the best interest of the Bahamian people and in the best interest of our party. Therefore, absolutely no regrets."

According to The Tribune's sources, none of the four rebel MPs, which include Mr Chipman, Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson, Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller and Pineridge representative Frederick McAlpine, offered a full-throated apology for their criticisms during the weekend's conclave, though at least one offered a blanket apology for causing offence to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

The standing of the four in the party was expected to be discussed at the conclave. Wary of making them martyrs, the FNM has been reluctant to break with them publicly in any concrete way, sources claim.

Mr Chipman said the conclave was important for the party.

"We are unified," he said. "Unity as we all know has to be practised and I think we are committed to practising unity to get to the point where we are able to fulfil all or most of what we said we would do from our manifesto's perspective."

Asked about the quality of his relationship with the party, he said: "I can't say that I have a disconnect in terms of the overall feel of it. I think we do recognise there is some work to be done and we are all willing to work on it. I don't think there is a sense of a lack of support of what the government puts forth. Dissenting or having a different point of view is not that you do not support a government. You do not support a position or a particular item on an agenda but it's not that you do not support a government. For me, moving forward, what has transpired (at the conclave) has nothing to do with what will happen going forth."

Frank Watson, former deputy prime minister, said yesterday that attendees left the conclave with no clear indication any action will be taken against the rebel four.

"The leader's job is to keep the party together," he said. "Something serious has to happen for the leader to tell someone to leave. I don't think the leader is going to rush to put them out because of a matter they are discussing publicly that they feel strong about."

Of all the rebel four's criticisms, Mr Watson said the one that concerned him the most was Mr Miller's contention that the administration, like its predecessors, engaged in corruption by leasing the Town Centre Mall.

"One of those fellas kind of went out on a limb," Mr Watson said. "He made some remarks that said the government is engaging in corruption practices. That goes beyond the average criticism. If you believe it say it inside, don't say it on the floor of the House of Assembly."

Asked what the party should do about it, Mr Watson said: "I haven't got a clue."