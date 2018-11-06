Cleaning Workers At Hospital Caught Fighting On Camera

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority expressed displeasure yesterday with two employees of a contracted cleaning services company who were caught on video fighting at Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday.

People tried to separate them, but the two maintained a tight grip on each other for most of the 22-second clip. The video has been shared dozens of times on Facebook.

PHA said the incident happened in the downstairs corridor of PMH's out patient's wing.

It was an employee and a supervisor hired by the contracted cleaning service company who were fighting.

"The Authority takes a very dim view of any instance of unprofessional behaviour, particularly at its institutions and agencies," PHA said in a statement. "Violent behaviour is completely unacceptable in any healthy facility and will not be tolerated anywhere within the PHA. Instances of threats, abuses of violence will result in the involvement of hospital security, and where necessary, law enforcement."

PHA said the contractor has taken action to resolve the matter and hold the responsible parties accountable.