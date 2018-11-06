Mighty Dollar Beats Safety

EDITOR, The Tribune

Ministry of Health survey announcement….can the Minister explain why we are being asked to provide fingerprints as participation in the survey?

If my fingerprints are taken by the police and I am not charged, the police are required to destroy them. if I am charged and go to court and found not guilty also, the fingerprints have to be destroyed.

Immigration asking for fingerprints for ex-pats, for work permits and I understand permanent residents – why? Why suddenly this government wants fingerprints?

CO2…does anyone care that the global levels of CO2, are the highest they have ever been in taking measurements, but BP&L want to build an LNG fueled power station, whose emissions in the first year will exceed our current level by 25+%. The BEST Commission are they still working?

OBAN ENERGY - yes an investment of $5.5 billion is enormous - but what pollution and environment damage will the refinery do? Does anyone care? Mighty dollar over safety and health.

Statement from Finance…Sir, you added 5% to our VAT, you really thought your revenue would decrease? We are not that stupid, minister, but the squeeze you are putting on us is close to the max.

W THOMPSON,

Nassau

October 30, 2018