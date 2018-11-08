Mp Makes Tearful Tribute To Moxey

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

ST BARNABAS Member of Parliament Shanendon Cartwright was brought to tears yesterday as he said politics should never diminish humanity or the contribution of any Bahamian to society.

He was speaking of the legacy and victimisation of deceased politician Edmund Moxey and foreshadowing cultural festivities in his honour, which are to take place next week.

Moxey, former Coconut Grove MP, died in 2014 at the age of 80.

"This Edmund Moxey cultural week planned for the 11th to the 17th, while it is on the one hand about a larger discussion about Bahamian culture, it is also an important lesson because the late Edmund Moxey and his family would have suffered tremendously," Mr Cartwright said struggling to keep his composure before a packed gallery including children and relatives of Moxey.

"And I am so overcome with emotions today Mr Speaker because politics should never diminish our humanity or the contributions of any Bahamian.

"So these are tears because of the love I have for my country for all of us who aim to make this country better. This also is about reclaiming as much as we can the legacy of Edmund Moxey."

Mr Cartwright, executive chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, said last week Moxey was a "cultural icon" who committed his life to the development of Bahamian culture.

"We are excited about what we have planned," Mr Cartwright said last week. "What we want during this week besides importantly honouring Edmund Moxey that is well deserved, we want to have a larger discussion about culture because that's what Edmund Moxey's life represented.

"This is the time for the Bahamian people and visitors to come and see…we're celebrating us and what it is to be Bahamian."