Dna Deputy Joins Us Election Observers

THE deputy leader of the Democratic National Alliance was selected to participate in the US State Department's International Visitor Leadership Programme focused on the American electoral process.

Arinthia Komolafe joined other political leaders from across the globe in the opportunity to observe the US mid-term elections.

During the programme, participants are exposed to US laws and institutions involved in the electoral process, political party campaign organisations, election monitoring and understand the development of democracy and civic education.

During the exchange, Mrs Komolafe will visit Washington, DC; Phoenix, Arizona; and Seattle, Washington. Her peers represent more than 40 countries including Indonesia, France, Japan, Namibia, the Netherlands and Lithuania.

Mrs Komolafe is a financial services professional, attorney, columnist, civic leader and activist.

In April 2014, she was nominated for the US State's Department Global Leadership Mentorship Programme for being a strong example of leadership that has made a difference in building The Bahamas.

Prior to leaving for the programme, Mrs Komolafe visited the embassy to meet with public affairs officer Penny Rechkemmer and noted her expectations for the experience.

"It is an honour and privilege to be selected for participation in this prestigious programme," said Mrs Komolafe.

"I am thankful to the US Embassy for this opportunity. I look forward to the learning experience and exposure that the programme will provide. The expectation is that the knowledge gained, and connections made will be used to further deepen our democracy in The Bahamas upon my return."