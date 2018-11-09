We Need To Take Control Of Our Airspace

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Several months ago, the government said it was working diligently to get control of our airspace from the United States. This is a vital initiative in terms both of the country’s ability to earn revenue by charging fees to airlines that use our airspace, but also in terms of our sovereignty and dignity as a people. Why should the United States be making money every time a plane flies over the Bahamas? Common sense will tell you the status quo is an absurd arrangement.
The former PLP government made much ado about this issue, but in the end they only managed to get permission for Bahamian airplanes to fly through their own airspace for free. Calling this a victory was insulting to the people. There were high hopes that this government would do better, but sadly, the FNM appears to have gone quiet on this important matter.
Just like proposals for a sovereign wealth fund and the proceeds from aragonite mining, big ideas that will benefit the public always seem to be placed on the back burner. All successive governments seem to know how to do is give approval to foreigners to build hotels.
Can the government please give us an update on its efforts to get control of our airspace for the benefit of the Bahamian people?
RICARDO JOHNSON
Nassau,
October 25, 2018.
Comments
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Do you realize how big a chunk of airspace you all talking about? Stretches from offshore florida all the way to Dominican Republic. Major route for air traffic from the US to the Caribbean.
What happens when the air traffic controllers go on a industrial action better known as we ain't showing up for work? Close down all airline flights unless maybe go west over Cuba?
When you can deliver dependable electricity around the clock for a few years maybe we can look at air traffic control again.
