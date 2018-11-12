Doppler Radar Loaded Up For Long Island

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force auxiliary vessel HMBS Lawrence Major departed the Coral Harbour Base on Friday to transport equipment and materials for the installation of a meteorological Doppler radar in Long Island.

The Doppler radar will be installed on the island as part of the Department of Meteorology's weather radar coverage system for The Bahamas.

In March 2017, the Christie administration announced four new Doppler radars would be installed to improve the functionality of the Department of Meteorology.

The radars were to be deployed in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Long Island and Abaco.