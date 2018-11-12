Updated: Victim’S Body Found Lying In The Street

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed on Friday in the Kemp Road area, becoming the 76th murder victim of the year.

Police responded to the sound of gun shots around 11pm in the area of Cooper’s Terrace off Kemp Road when they discovered the man lying in the street with injuries.

Paramedics’ attempts at reviving the man were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, two other people were shot over the weekend, including a man who was shot on Saturday shortly before 11pm. According to police, the man was standing on the outside of a gaming establishment on Market and Peter Streets when a man discharged a firearm in his direction, hitting him before running away.

The injured man was taken to hospital and was listed in stable condition.

In an earlier incident, shortly after 7pm on Saturday, a woman was leaving a business on Bahama Avenue when she was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot her before robbing her of her hand bag and running away. The woman was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Friday’s murder came less than a week after a Grand Bahama man was fatally shot in Bimini.

Police previously reported that on Sunday, November 4, the victim was standing outside a business with several other men when a gunman, wearing black clothing, opened fire shooting one of them multiple times in his body.

The gunman fled on foot and the male victim was taken to the Bimini clinic where he died of his injuries.

In late October, police found a man stabbed to death in an abandoned building in New Providence. On October 30, police said a victim was found stabbed and wrapped in a sheet in a bushy area outside the old City Lodge property in the Okra Hill area.

At the time, police said they received information about a woman in distress shortly after 8am on the date in question and responded to the scene off Shirley Street. Officers found a woman with injuries, and acting on information, searched a bushy area where they found the deceased partially wrapped in a sheet with trauma to his body.

The woman was taken to hospital and at last report was in stable condition.

Anyone on information on any of these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.