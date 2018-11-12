Search After Man Falls Off Boat

By Morgan Adderley

THE search for a missing Bahamian man who fell overboard from a vessel off central Eleuthera on Friday night has been suspended, a Royal Bahamas Defence Force official confirmed to The Tribune yesterday.

According to the officer, the search was suspended on Saturday after police in Eleuthera found clothing items in the sea. However, there has been no change to the victim’s status and he is still officially missing at sea.

The Tribune understands the missing man is Joshua Knowles.

According to a RBDF press release, Mr Knowles was a crewman aboard a blue 42ft Bahamian fishing vessel named “Double Eagle”. While aboard the vessel, Mr Knowles reportedly fell overboard approximately 11 miles off James Cistern, central Eleuthera.

The fishing vessel, RBDF patrol craft P-125, coxswained by Petty Officer Brian Miller; and a United States Coast Guard helicopter, coordinated by Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), Bahamas Air Search and Rescue and a Royal Bahamas Police Force aircraft all participated in the search.