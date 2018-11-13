Hospital Returning To Normal After Chemical Spill

By DENISE MAYCOCK

LABORATORY and radiology services have now been restored at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama following the suspension of services as a result of a minor chemical spill last Thursday.

According to officials, a private Hazmat company, representatives of the Department of Environmental Health and a private chemist were called to the hospital to clean the affected area. Operations at the radiology department were temporarily suspended and all general practice cases were referred to the nearby Freeport Community Clinic.

Laboratory services were also suspended on the weekend as the hospital’s management and technical teams continued to monitor the aftermath of the spill.

“Management has confirmed the full restoration of the radiology services, and the cessation of referrals from general practice to the Freeport Community Clinic,” the statement said. “Immediately following the spill, environmental chemistry experts and an independent Hazmat company, a private chemist and the Department of Environmental Health Services were called in to mitigate the effects and clean the affected area.

“No injuries were reported and at no time were patients admitted on the hospital’s wards impacted. The Rand Memorial Hospital will continue to monitor the matter to ensure the sustained safety and health of our patients and staff,” the statement said.