Man Shot Dead Off Andros Avenue

A man is dead after a shooting off Andros Avenue on Monday.
According to reports, shortly after 5pm, the man was walking on Watlins Street, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away. The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics and later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigations are ongoing,
Comments
John 0 minutes ago
Another shot this morning on his way to work. Being driven by his father. Government can not use the defense that young people being killed is, "one gang of prolific offenders killing up another set." Despite the decline in murders, jail is not serving as a deterrent for killing, especially while killers now lie and wait for victims and are now even shooting female shoppers while they are leaving the store with their groceries. Jail is a criminal college where young, offenders who commit minor crimes go to get trained and hardened, If capital punishment cannot be re-instituted then something has to go along with prison sentences to make it more unbearable and punishing.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID