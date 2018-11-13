Updated: Man Dies After Boat Explosion In North Andros

Police in North Andros are investigating a boating incident that has left a man dead.

Preliminary reports are that shortly after 10am Tuesday, five men from Andros were on a fishing trip three miles off Morgan's Bluff, when their boat caught fire and an explosion occurred.

The five men all jumped overboard for safety.

A short while later one of the men was found unconscious, submerged in the water.

The man was taken to shore where he was pronounced dead by the island’s local doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.