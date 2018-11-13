Renew Ceo Cox ‘Had No Work Permit’

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Renew Bahamas CEO Michael Cox and his uncle Maurice Cox will stand trial at the end of the month on allegations that they were working in The Bahamas last month without government approval.

The two British men, ages 41 and 51 respectively, were arraigned before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans last month on a single charge of engaging in gainful occupation on October 5.

It is alleged that on the date in question, the two Newcastle, United Kingdom natives, were caught working in Summerset Estates without leave of the director of immigration to do so.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They have since been granted $10,000 bail and are required to report to the Cable Beach Police Station on Sundays by 7pm. Failure to comply with their bail conditions will result in their bail being revoked and them being remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Attorney Myles Laroda represents both men. Avia Beckford, a Grade 2 immigration officer, is prosecuting the matter.