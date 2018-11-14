Lashann Higgs Erupts For 20, Reaches 1,000 Career Points

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Lashann Higgs scored 20 points to reach 1,000 in her career in a matchup of a longtime coach and her mentor.

Higgs and the No. 11 ranked Texas Longhorns prevailed with a 64-54 win over North Texas.

Higgs entered needing 16 points to become the 44th player in school history to reach the career milestone.

North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell played for the Mean Green when current Texas coach Karen Aston was an assistant at the school.

Aston later served one year as UNT’s head coach in 2011-12, tripling the team’s win total from the previous year.

Mitchell was as an assistant for Aston at both North Texas (2011-12) and Texas (2012-15).

This was the first meeting between the two head coaches.

Texas (2-0) scored the opening seven points of the game and it was 23-11 at the end of the first quarter. Texas (2-0) led 34-21 at halftime.

Terriell Bradley led North Texas (1-1) with 18 points.