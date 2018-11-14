Npba: Ub Mingoes, Elite Make It To The Win Column

THE University of the Bahamas Mingoes and the Basden Elevator Elite won their games in the New Providence Basketball Association’s double header at the AF Adderley Gymnasium on Monday night.

While the Mingoes won the feature game 91-71 over the Leno Regulators, the Elite nipped the Caro Contractors Resistance 92-91 in the opener. Here’s a summary:

Mingoes 91,

Regulators 71

Kemsy Sylvester pumped in a game high 21 points as he shot 9-for-17 from the field and 3-for-6 from the free throw line as the University of the Bahamas rebounded from their homecoming losses over the weekend to win their NPBA season opener.

Sylvester, in 27 minutes and 45 seconds, also pulled down 15 rebounds, dished out six assists, had four steals and blocked a pair of shots.

Justin Smith scored 17 points with five assists, four rebounds and two steals, Travaughn Nicholls came off the bench with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Ramon Dames had 13 points, three assists and two rebounds and Christoff McKenzie added 11 points and four rebounds.

“It felt good to win,” Dames said. “On the defensive end we were able to force a lot of turnovers and we were able to capitalise on that to pull off the win.”

The Mingoes led 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and they held on for a 38-32 margin at the half. They used a 24-15 rout to extend their lead to 62-47 at the end of the fourth and they went on another 29-24 tear in the fourth to seal the deal.

Renardo Baillou led Leno with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Kenneth Pratt came off the bench with 12 points, Jonathan Carey and Hakeem Walkes both had eight points and Cruz Simon added seven points with eight rebounds.

Elite 92,

Resistance 91

Dario McKenzie scored a layup with 15 seconds left on the clock to put Basden Elevator up for good (92-90).

Caro Contractors had a chance to at least tie the score and force overtime with nine seconds on the clock. But Kamal Murphy missed the first and sank the second free throw to cut the deficit to the final score. McKenzie, in 28:35 minutes, had 23 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two block shots.

His brother Tario McKenzie led the attack with a game high 26 points, four rebounds, three assists and as many steals.

Livigi Forbes came off the bench and scored 18 points with two rebounds and two steals. Simar Rolle added seven points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Basden Elevator led 26-16 at the end of the first quarter, but Caro Contractors bounced back to even the score 42-42 at the half. The Resistance went up 66-63 at the end of the third, but the Elite used a 29-25 spurt in the fourth to hold on for the win.

Shaquille Outten came off the bench in 19:16 minutes to lead the Caro Contractors with 20 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block shot.

Antonio Hanna contributed 16 points, five rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block, Murphy finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block, Marcian Higgins had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Jayson McHardy had nine points and both Tyreke Colebrooke and Shannon Phillips had eight points.

The NPBA is expected to resume play tonight with another double header.

TONIGHT

7pm - Triple K Stampers vs Caro Contractors Titans

8:30pm - Pros vs Caro Contractors Pirates