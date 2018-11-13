Victim Was Trying To Escape Violence

By RIEL MAJOR

THE family of the man fatally shot while walking on Watlins Street is reeling after his death, with one relative saying 19-year-old Stantavio Ramsey had recently moved out of a violent area to make something of his life.

According to police reports, shortly after 5pm on Monday, a man was walking on Watlins Street off Andros Avenue when he was approached by a male with a firearm who opened fire before running away.

The victim was shot and transported to the hospital by paramedics but later died.

The Tribune visited the Watlins Street area yesterday and spoke to the victim's brother, Mero Ramsey, who said Stantavio was shot about six times about his body ranging from his head to his chest.

He said his younger brother was a hotel worker and a new father of a two-week-old baby boy.

Mr Ramsey said: “It’s sad to say it happen but I can’t stop it and I can’t bring him back.”

On Facebook, Stantavio’s sister Standeika Ramsey alleged “jealousy” and “hate” led to her brother’s murder.

She said the family had suffered tragedy before, saying her sister and another brother had also been murdered.

She said her younger brother had been with her on Monday until about 3pm when he left to try and cash a cheque to buy milk and other items for his infant. She said when he did not respond to her texts later that day, she called him and received no answer, which was not like her brother.

She said after that, she received a phone call that her brother had been shot, and soon after he died.

“My baby move from out that (expletive) hell hole (and) curse area because. . . he was (trying to) make it (sic),” she posted, adding her brother was killed just when he “was really getting somewhere with his life.”

Monday’s incident marked the 77th murder for the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.