Breaking News: Head Knowles Group 'Finds Pieces Of Missing Plane' (Video)

Online support group Head Knowles says they have found pieces of the plane piloted by Byron Ferguson that went missing in waters off Nirvana Beach last week.

In a video posted on Facebook this afternoon, Gina Knowles, co-founder of the group, said they had 17 volunteers and managed to recover pieces of the nose, wing and battery as well as paperwork with Byron Ferguson's name on it.

The plane crashed last Thursday night with Mr Ferguson the lone person on board. Since then, search and rescue teams from the Police Force, the Defence Force and BASRA have been searching the area.