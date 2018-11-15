Breaking News: Head Knowles Group 'Finds Pieces Of Missing Plane' (Video)

Online support group Head Knowles says they have found pieces of the plane piloted by Byron Ferguson that went missing in waters off Nirvana Beach last week.
In a video posted on Facebook this afternoon, Gina Knowles, co-founder of the group, said they had 17 volunteers and managed to recover pieces of the nose, wing and battery as well as paperwork with Byron Ferguson's name on it.
The plane crashed last Thursday night with Mr Ferguson the lone person on board. Since then, search and rescue teams from the Police Force, the Defence Force and BASRA have been searching the area.
Comments
Soapstop 22 minutes ago
Good on you “Head-Knowles” . Shows us all what a committed social community can achieve. Sad to find the wreckage rather than a survivor though. Tough day.
B_I_D___ 12 minutes ago
So glad the wreckage is found...it's a terrible thing just to be 'missing'. Despite it all, this allows answers and closure. I'm curious to find out the depths and location. RIP
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID