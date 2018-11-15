Davis Makes Impact With Mavericks

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

RADSHAD Davis' adjustment to the NCAA Division I level has been a seamless transition thus far as he has made an immediate impact with the University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks.

The junior guard transfer is averaging 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50 per cent from both the field and three-point range and 78 per cent from the free throw line.

Davis narrowly missed his first double double as a Maverick with nine points and 11 rebounds in his team's 74-65 win over fellow mid major powerhouse University of Northern Iowa Panthers.

Trailing at intermission, 33-32, UTA eventually knotted the contest at 39-all not even four minutes into the 2nd half before embarking on a 14-4 run over the next five minutes to create the first double-figure lead by either team of the evening, 53-43. From there, UTA didn't allow UNI to get any closer than three the rest of the way.

The matchup pitted two of the nation's best mid-major teams over the last several years as UTA owns the 2nd-most wins in the state of Texas since 2015-16, three-straight 20+ wins seasons and a trio of postseason victories. UNI, meanwhile, has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances since 2004, winning four games this decade in March Madness, including a trip to the 2010 Sweet Sixteen after stunning top-seeded Kansas in the Second Round.

Davis made his Division I debut with 13 points and six rebounds in a 90-66 win over Texas-Tyler College.

The Mavericks compete in the Sun Belt Conference and Davis joins the programme in its first year under Chris Ogden.

Ogden was named the eighth head coach in the programme's history. Ogden played for head coach Rick Barnes and served on his staff for 13 seasons at both the University of Texas and the University of Tennessee. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach under head coach Chris Beard at Texas Tech.

UTA concluded last season with a 21-13 record, its third-straight 20-win season and a fourth-place regular season finish in the Sun Belt. They lost in the conference championship game to Georgia State.

Davis is a part of a rebuilding effort for the Mavericks after the team lost its top-9 scorers and only returns two letter winners from last year's team. The Mavericks had eight seniors graduate and one junior who transferred.

Davis recently completed a successful junior college tenure with the Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzlies.

He received the team-elected Most Valuable Player and Team Captain awards, as well as Defensive Player of the Year.

Davis averaged 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game against all opponents. Against region opponents, however, he has averaged 20.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He finished second in the region in both scoring and rebounding. He also received All-Region 16 first team.

Davis starred locally for the CC Sweeting Cobras where he won the Hugh Campbell MVP before making the transition to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas.