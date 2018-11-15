Govt Targets Immigration Revamp For Tech Hub Boost

By DENISE MAYCOCK

The Government is reviewing draft legislation for a visa product aimed at attracting the highly-skilled workers and companies it needs to realise its Grand Bahama technology hub ambitions.

The prime minister, opening the second Grand Bahama Technology Summit yesterday, confirmed that his administration viewed the creation of a "BH1B visa" as critical to revamping Immigration policy so that it was attractive to technology investors.

Dr Hubert Minnis, signalling the Government's intent to develop a technology-savvy local workforce, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with technology giant, CISCO Systems, to train thousands of Bahamians to staff the fledgling technology hub.

"My government is revamping our Immigration policy and procedures to support our desire to attract new enterprises to our shores," the prime minister said. "We will make our Immigration policy more attractive for investment. We are now considering draft legislation to create a special BH1B visa in keeping with recommendations made by the Grand Bahama Technology Steering Committee."

The so-called "BH1B Visa", taking a similar name to the US H-1B visa, was recommended by the Grand Bahama Technology Steering Committee as a key incentive for enticing technology companies to the island since - when paired with the Commercial Enterprises Act - it would facilitate the entry of the skilled workforce they need.

The committee's January 2018 report, which set out the broad legislative, infrastructure and enabling environment required to establish Grand Bahama as a potential "technology hub", identified the BHIB visa's creation as being among the "immediate opportunities" for The Bahamas.

It was viewed as a way to target US technology companies that are heavily reliant on the H-1B visa workers impacted by Donald Trump's recent Immigration crackdown. This has been making it difficult for persons to apply for, or renew, these visas, which facilitate the hiring of specialist foreign workers by US companies, and entry of persons with advanced degrees.

Such workers are in high demand among technology companies, and the Committee's thinking appears to be that The Bahamas offers a convenient offshore base in close proximity to the US should such firms have to relocate H-1B personnel or themselves.

"The current cap of H1B visas in the US represents an opportunity for The Bahamas to attract skilled workers and the companies that want to hire them. This could be a great opportunity to re-locate company teams/divisions to the Bahamas who have H-1B visas that are set to expire soon," the committee's report enthused.

However, it immediately noted that Immigration and work permit reforms would be required to facilitate such an effort. The committee suggested that H-1B permit holders "be fast-tracked and receive comparable Bahamas work permits", provided such applications are sponsored by a company domiciled in this nation.

"The Government may want to consider creating a new type of work permit to specifically serve as a fast-track replacement for holders of a current or recently expired (within 12 months, or longer as per Immigration guidelines) of US H1B Visas," the report suggested.

"The Government will also need to create corresponding spousal/partner and dependents residency permits for holders of H-1B Visas. Spouses/partners should not get work permit status unless they are also employed by the company in a technical area."

Speaking to the potential benefits, the committee added: "This would represent an immediate positive impact to the Grand Bahama economy, and would primarily benefit the local economy with respect to opportunities for temporary and permanent housing, transportation, entertainment, restaurants, retail and education, as well as initially provide opportunities for non-technical jobs. There are hundreds of US companies and thousands of highly skilled workers that can be recruited and re-located in a matter of months".

Dr Minnis, meanwhile, said an e-government transformation has begun to increase and integrate government online services to provide more efficient and effective service to Bahamians and residents.

"These include providing a single online window facility through which multiple services can be accessed; interoperability for transporting data securely between relevant agencies and clients; data ownership; and retraining for citizens and public officers," the prime minister explained.

Next year, Dr Minnis said that Dell, one of the most recognised technology leaders in the world, will host one of its technology conferences in New Providence.

"These are the types of relationships, based in technology, that validate our drive and determination to reap multiple benefits. We are embarked on a dynamic new era of innovation and transformation in The Bahamas," he said.

Dr Minnis assured Bahamians that government is pro-actively embracing the vast benefits of technology to boost growth and productivity, as well as employment and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the MoU with CISCO, according to Dr Minnis, sets in motion the implementation for the provision of a framework for the Office of the Prime Minister, along with the Ministry of Education, for educational opportunities for Bahamians through the Cisco Networking Academy.

Signing on behalf of CISCO was Jeff Campbell, vice president of government affairs at CISCO Systems. Minister of Education Jeff Lloyd and Harcourt Brown, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, signed for the government.

"We welcome Cisco Systems and the Cisco Networking Academy as learning partners," Dr Minnis told hundreds gathered for the summit.

"We are pleased to execute a memorandum of understanding with Cisco Systems… to explore the development of educational opportunities for Bahamians," the prime minister said.

Dr Minnis also repeated earlier pronouncements that starting in September 2019 his administration will make the University of The Bahamas, including its ICT programmes, free of charge to Bahamians who qualify for admission.

He added: "And to show how serious we are about technology, all those coming to UB, in addition to attending the university free of charge, will be given $500 per month in assistance, and that only applies to those from the Family Islands."

Dr Minnis stressed that under his administration Bahamians who qualify will have an opportunity for free tertiary education, including ICT qualifications. He indicated that the government's mission is for the country to become a regional leader in information and communication technologies, and noted that at a conference week ago in Dubai, The Bahamas became a member of the International Telecommunications (ITU) Council.

"The ITU falls under the United Nations. It is the world's highest body with responsibility for policymaking in ICT, covering three main areas: radio communications, standardisation and development," he said.

"The Bahamas looks forward to membership in the ITU, which we believe will result in furthering our national goals in the ICT sector, while also lending our voice to speak for the region. We were pleased to have been endorsed by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union in our successful bid."

He is confident the country's membership on the council will be beneficial for the region and for The Bahamas as government finds ways to improve the lives of citizens and residents.