Inmate Still On Loose From Boys Centre

By RIEL MAJOR

ONE inmate of the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys, who escaped in August, still remains at large while three boys who ran away from the facility last month have been returned.

Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell told The Tribune yesterday the other escapees have been taken back before court and have dates to return.

Mr Campbell said an evaluation and an upgrade will be done from the human resources aspect and the facility’s infrastructure.

“We have to determine whether it’s negligence from the human resources side and so an evaluation is being done on both the physical infrastructure and the human resources aspect,” Mr Campbell said.

“No determination has been made as to negligence or there is no conclusion of (the) investigation to say negligence so we have to consider both aspects…that doesn’t say that (anyone) will be (held responsible), but not as yet.’’

Thirteen juvenile inmates escaped Simpson Penn Centre for Boys after gaining access to the building’s ceiling on August 11.

The boys, aged 15-17, were unarmed and no one was hurt as a result of the escape. Police apprehended some of the inmates; others were returned by family but one was never caught.

And in early October, Mr Campbell revealed a group of four had escaped the facility.

At the time, the minister the incident happened when a group of boys being supervised were under a pavilion watching television.

One of two supervisors excused themselves to use the bathroom and upon returning it was said one boy was missing. An additional check revealed three more could not be accounted for.

One of the four was turned over the authorities shortly after his escape.