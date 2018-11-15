Thomas Traded To Pirates In The Minor League

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TAHNAJ Thomas will be on the move next season with a new organisation in the minor leagues.

Thomas was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Cleveland Indians alongside Erik Gonzalez and Dante Mendoza in exchange for Jordan Luplow and Max Moroff.

Last season, Thomas appeared in eight games (six starts) in the Rookie League this past year, recording a 4.58 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 19.2 innings. The 19-year-old right-hander was assigned to the AZL Indians 1 in the Arizona Rookie League.

Thomas was listed as the No.30 rookie prospect in the Indians organisation.

His scouting grades include Fastball: 60, Curveball: 55, Changeup: 55, Control: 45 and Overall: 45. His scouting report also suggests that he projects as a starting pitcher with his progression through the minor leagues.

"A Grand Bahama native, Thomas signed with the Indians in December 2016. Though he was a shortstop at the time, the Indians were more interested in Thomas for his potential as a pitcher and moved him to the mound full time shortly thereafter.

"He quickly blossomed in the new role, showing one of the higher ceilings among Indians pitching prospects. Thomas pitches with a 92-95 mph fastball and knows how to use his height to create downhill plane to the plate.

"Evaluators expect him to add even more velocity as he grows into his athletic and projectable frame. He also has a feel for an above-average curveball, thrown in the upper 70s, as well as a changeup that should improve as he gains more experience," the report said.

"Thomas is already adept at throwing strikes with his fastball and breaking ball, a quality that sets him apart from other teenage hurlers, and his athleticism and clean arm action bode well for future gains in his control and command. He'll need considerable time to refine his craft in the minor leagues, but the final product could be that of an impact starting pitcher at the highest level."

In his contract, which encompasses a scholarship programme, the Indians would pay for Thomas' tuition whenever he decides to go to school while he is playing or even if he chooses to go to college and then come back to play.