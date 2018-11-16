Machete Attacker Dies After Being Shot By Police

By RIEL MAJOR

A man who was shot by police after he attacked an officer's partner with a machete on Thursday has died of his injuries.

According to reports, police responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Fox Hill Road shortly after 1pm.

While attempting to defuse the situation, one of the officers was attacked by the man with the machete.

A police statement said "a second officer being in fear for the life of his partner, discharged his service weapon, injuring the male.”

The injured officer and his attacker were both taken to hospital. The attacker later died. The officer was treated for his injuries and discharged.

The investigation has been handed over to Her Majesty's Coroner.

Police also recovered two illegal firearms from the streets of New Providence in separate incidents on Thursday.



In the first incident, Southeastern Division Officers conducted a search of an abandoned building on Sumner Street, Nassau Village shortly after 11 am.

Acting on intelligence, officers retrieved a 9 millimeter pistol and a small quantity of suspected marijuana.



In the second incident, South Central Division Officers searched a bushy area on Newbold Street off Baillou Hill Road shortly after 8 pm, and retrieved a 12 gauge shotgun and four rounds of ammunition.



No suspects were arrested in either incident.

In other crime news, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a shooting incident on Thursday.

Shortly after 6 pm, a group of men were gathered in a yard on Acklins Street when a silver coloured Nissan March drove near the group, and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire.

Two men were injured before the car sped off.



The injured men were taken to hospital and are listed in stable condition.



Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, according to reports.



Investigations are continuing in all matters.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.