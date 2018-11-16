Sac Senior Girls Clinch Softball Title

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

In the only BAISS softball championship series to go the distance, the St Augustine's College Big Red Machine clinched the senior girls' title.

SAC scored an 8-2 win over the St John's College Giants in the decisive third game of the series at the Freedom Farm Baseball Complex last night.

With the win, the Big Red Machine claimed three of the four contested divisions for the second consecutive year. SAC's junior boys and senior boys both concluded their series with game two wins Wednesday night while the CW Saunders Cougars won the junior girls' crown.

Winning pitcher Alexandria Rolle said the school's campus is poised for a celebration.

"It's definitely going to be a celebration, of what kind I'm not sure because we mix it up, but it'll definitely be awesome," she said.

"I feel as though we did the best that we could do and indeed we did execute and came out with the win like I said we would. This game we had much better control of the pitches and control of the field in general. "We also had much better bats coming around and it was just a better all-around game," she added.

SAC took a 2-0 lead after the first inning and tacked on another pair of runs in the second for an early 4-0 advantage. SAC led by as much as seven runs before the Giants were able to manufacture a pair of runs in the fourth inning to prevent the shutout.

"We exceeded everyone's expectations of us, we came out hungry and humble and came out with the win," SAC's Atavia Fowler said. "There were less errors, everyone was doing what they were supposed to do and we did it. This was the way we needed it to end and I'm confident we will win next year."

A perennial powerhouse in the division, Rolle said the team would return as a contender with Fowler as the team captain. "I believe the team next year, if they work hard, listen and execute, we can repeat."