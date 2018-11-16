Sports Notes

BOXING

TEAM TRAVEL

THE Bahamas Amateur Boxing Federation has sent a six-member team to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the Bert Sugar Boxing Tournament this weekend.

The team, managed by Vincent Strachan and coached by Ervinette Johnson and Wellington Smith, is made up of Carl Hield, Ronald Woodside and Lennox Boyce.

The federation was assisted by the Bahamas Olympic Committee, headed by Rommel Knowles, in making the trip.

The team is scheduled to return home on Monday.

Road Race

Bahamas Half

Marathon

On Sunday at 6am, Bahamas Roadmasters is set to host its sixth annual half marathon race that will start and end at Arawak Cay.

The first winner is expected to cross the finish line around 7:25am and the awards presentation is due to be staged around 8:15am.

The first male and female finishers to cross the finish line will receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Interested persons can contact Marcel Major at 804-8595 or Michael Cunningham at 424-8995 for more information.

KARATE

INTERNATIONAL

TOURNEY

THE Bahamas Karate Federation is scheduled to host its second annual Karate Tournament 2pm December 2 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

The event is open to all traditional karate practitioners.

The registration fee is $50 for federation members and $65 for non-members.

The entry fee for spectators at the door is priced at $5.

For more information, persons can contact sensie Elrick McKinney at 477-4749 or sensei Chinyere Ijeoma at 807-7772.