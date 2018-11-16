Two Held As Man Stabbed At Dump

A MAN is in hospital and two others were arrested after a stabbing at the city dump.

According to police, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, a man was at the city dump on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway when he was attacked by three men. One of them was armed with a sharp object, who stabbed him about the body before getting into a white truck and speeding away. The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police arrested two men in connection with this incident.

Police also said an American woman was arrested shortly before 10pm on Wednesday at Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Airport Division officers, while in the US Customs Hall at LPIA, arrested the woman after she was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Investigations continue.