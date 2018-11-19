Man In Hospital After Hit And Run Collision

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TRAFFIC police are investigating the circumstances of a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Nassau Street over the weekend. According to reports, a man was attempting to cross the street near a business establishment shortly after 6pm Saturday, when he was struck by a vehicle travelling in the left, south-bound lane.

A video recording that appears to be taken from CCTV footage of the area, purports to show the incident.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. According to police last night, the victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious condition. He has not been identified by police.