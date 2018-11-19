Staff Trio Accused Of Rbc Theft

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A Royal Bank of Canada employee was charged yesterday with stealing just over $170,000 from his employer over a four month period and defrauding the bank of an additional $180,000 within that same period of time.

RBC Business Service Representative Travis Mackey was charged before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain concerning the $172,759.45 he allegedly stole between February and May 2016 and the $183,559.43 he defrauded the bank out of during that time.

Two other RBC employees, 51-year-old Marvin Gay and 57-year-old Kenja King, were also charged with aiding and abetting Mackey in stealing over $130,000 from RBC between February and April of 2016, with the latter further accused of stealing $28,500 from RBC by reason of her employment, and defrauding the bank of $13,000 between April and May of that year.

Concerning Mackey, it is alleged the business service representative stole $172,759.45 from RBC situated at East Hill Street between February and May of 2016, which he had access to by reason of his employment.

He is further alleged to have made numerous false entries in RBC’s computer system, which he was required to maintain, to show that Marvin Gay, trading as Tat’s Rentals, was entitled to $130,116.71 in payments.

The Faith Gardens resident is further alleged to have made multiple false entries in RBC’s system to show that Kenja King was entitled to $12,503 in payments between April 6 and May 12, 2016.

He is further alleged to have made false entries into the system to show that Ernika Enterprises, Prince Mackey, and Phillipa Watkins were entitled to payments of $32,873.43; $16,000 and $3,500 respectively.

Mackey is further alleged to have laundered $172,778.93 between February 22 and May 26, 2016, which in part represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Concerning Gay, it is alleged he abetted Mackey in stealing $118,683 from RBC, which he had access to by reason of his employment, between February 22 and May 26, 2016.

He is also accused of having acquired and laundered $118,683 between those dates, which in part represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

King, meanwhile, was charged with stealing $28,503 from RBC, which she had access to by reason of her employment, between April 6 and 27, 2016. King, a business service representative, also allegedly made multiple false entries in RBC’s computer system to show that Mackey was entitled to $13,000 in payments between April 6 and May 9, 2016.

She is also alleged to have aided and abetted Mackey in stealing $12,503 from their employer between April 6 and May 9, 2016.

King is further alleged to have acquired and laundered $25,503, which in part represents the proceeds of criminal conduct, between the aforementioned dates.

All three individuals entered not guilty pleas to the charges and the matter was adjourned to December 7 for trial. Bail was denied and the trio were remanded into custody in the interim. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.