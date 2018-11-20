Tax-Free Scheme Launched - But No One Can Use It Yet

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the government’s Over-The-Hill tax-free scheme has been launched, business and residents will have to wait until the end of the month for details on how to use it.

The scheme’s executive manager, Samita Ferguson, told The Tribune yesterday her team is working to finalise details for an “all-inclusive” introductory workshop for vendors and residents on November 28.

Last week, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that aspects of the initiative, primarily exemptions for businesses and residents in Bain’s and Grants Town and Centreville communities, took effect November 1.

Mrs Ferguson, in an interview with The Tribune earlier this month, suggested the exemption phase of the scheme was not quite ready, stating the empowerment zone information still needed to be gazetted.

In a move to clarify the status of the scheme yesterday, Mrs Ferguson explained that while the Economic Empowerment Act was officially presented to the public, information on the economic empowerment zones and their connection to those targeted Over-the-Hill communities were not a part of that initial publication.

“We still had a lot we needed to get out there,” Mrs Ferguson told The Tribune.

“The designated areas, they can go live because the date was enforced, however, there are still some things we need to get through. As it stands, there are some official documentation that is still needed, and that is coming.”

“Our workshop will happen in conjunction with Ministry of Finance on November 28. We will have vendors there and we intend to make the public aware of everything this programme can offer. I am still engaged in meetings, engaging with vendors and like I said, by November 28 is the next big day.”

Mrs Ferguson said her team has worked since September to fine tune the system and its framework in the lead-up to the Prime Minister announcement.

She admitted while they system still had “stuff” that needed to be worked through, it is ready to go and capable of “hitting all of its targets”.

“In terms of persons applying, nothing has taken off yet. But we are talking about the process, persons can now apply online.

“We’ve had inquires, but for us now, it is all about communication. Bahamians are excited to know as much as they can, so they are calling and asking so many questions,” she noted.

“So we have to revamp how the information is getting out there. Branding and marketing, we want to get that sorted by this week, next week because the framework in there; we are working all the phases and walking them through,” she added.

“As it stands, this period is just communicating with persons on how they qualify and what they qualify for.

“That is the first step and once that happens, the ball starts rolling. We want to do this in order here,” said.

Ferguson said her unit will carryout several community based activities in the lead up to the November 28 workshop.

A walkabout is tentatively scheduled for later this week.