Urgent Call To Double The Number Of Radiologists

By RIEL MAJOR

THE new digital imaging network connecting public health care facilities throughout the country has highlighted the need for more radiologists.

According to Dr Solange Payne, Radiology Department Head, there are currently nine radiologists at PMH and two in Grand Bahama.

“We really need about double amount (of radiologist) to really service the country but, we do our best and having the computers will definitely aide us to move more faster and more efficient,” said Dr Payne.

Mr Montino Roberts, Information and Technology Consultant, addressed the lack of radiologists in the country and the headway the radiologist department is heading during a media demonstration of the new Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS).

Mr Roberts, pictured above, said: “When we think about the way we are set up in our country we have about 98 clinics so it’s impossible to have radiologists or radiographers at each one of those clinics so you think about it in the United States alone right now information studies/radiologist studies grow by 15% every year. When the radiologist population grows only by two per cent that tells what a gap we just filled so that’s why Dr Payne refers to this revolutionises because what we have been able to accomplish today is to improve patient care. When you think about a pack system of digitising what we are talking about is higher quality of images which leads to, as you can guess, more accurate diagnosis, more efficient diagnosis.

He continued: “It’s now sustainable because we don’t have to be talking about film or we don’t have to expose our patients to unnecessary imaging all over again. For us in telemedicine because now Dr Payne or any of the radiologists no matter where they are can be reached in real time access to the same system.”

Mr Roberts said as the hospital continues to be renovated the Radiology Department will have to expand.

He said: “Right now I think we’re averaging a hundred some thousand images annually when you go digital that will expand and the reason for that is because we have the equipment to be able to do more studies without having to worry about film and wastage.”