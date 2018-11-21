Suspect Shot After ‘Firing At Officers’

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

AN armed man, reportedly chasing a woman while threatening harm, remains in hospital after being shot by police yesterday.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, sometime around 9pm on Monday, police responded to Wilkerson Street after receiving reports that a man was at a home armed with a firearm and threatening residents.

Police said a few minutes later, they received additional information that the man had moved to Rupert Dean Lane and was in the process of chasing an unidentified woman.

As officers approached the man, he discharged his weapon in the direction of officers, putting them in fear for their lives, police said.

Officers returned fire, injuring the assailant. He was taken to hospital where he is listed as “very ill.”

No one else was injured in the incident. Investigations are continuing.

This comes after a man who was shot by police after he attacked an officer’s partner with a machete on Thursday died of his injuries last week.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Fox Hill Road shortly after 1pm on Thursday, November 15.

While attempting to defuse the situation, one of the officers was attacked by a man with a machete.

A police statement said “a second officer being in fear for the life of his partner, discharged his service weapon, injuring the male.”

The injured officer and his attacker were both taken to hospital. The attacker later died. The officer was treated for his injuries and discharged.

The investigation has been handed over to the country’s coroner.

In an unrelated matter, police have also launched an investigation into a shooting incident that left one man in hospital and another in custody.

According to reports, shortly after 11am on Monday, two men were on Forbes Street, Nassau Village, when they got into an argument.

One of the men produced a firearm and shot the other. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police took a 48-year-old man of West Bay Street into custody.

Investigations into this matter are also continuing.