Art Of Graphix: Designing The Full Product Package

Labels are the most important part of a product package. Indeed, it is not an exaggeration to say “labels are the heart and soul of a product package”, especially when the product is a food item, medicine, machinery or a chemical product.

Label design is therefore essential to a company’s marketing efforts. Product choice by a consumer depends on a range of factors, such as income and taste. But the one concern that does not change for shoppers is the importance of information on a label. I believe consumers will not even think of buying a product that is lavishly packaged but has no labels.

Label Meaning

Consumers are the main target for any product, so it is necessary to understand everything related to this. Labels play a vital role in making or breaking a product’s image in the market.

Assurance

From a consumer perspective, what is on the outside is a clear reflection of what is inside. If a company fails to provide a good quality label, it will certainly fail to convince the customer that the product is a good quality item.

Knowledge of the brand name gives the customer a feeling of connection, which builds trust. Trust is the basis of all relationships, including the seller/producer and the customer.

Safety

When a consumer picks up a product from a shelf and finds no description of the contents, they will not feel safe using it. Many people have allergies, and if there is no information or ingredients listed, they may be sceptical about the purchase. So, how can a label design help you in creating a winning product?

Attractive

Keep the colour balance of the packaging design easy on the eyes, yet eye-catching. If a product fails to attract customers to come and pick it up, they may never have had an opportunity to read the label or buy the product.

Legible

After the attraction the customer gets to finally read the label. A bit of creativity in label design is good, but the fonts should be legible for easy reading.

Logo recognition

Your logo/brand name identity is your introduction to shoppers. Therefore, ensure your logo design is clear and placed strategically on your product. The moment a shopper makes eye-contact with your product, they should know which brand’s product they are looking at.

After the recognition they will then proceed to check the price, manufacturing and expiry dates. If your label information is playing hide and seek with the customer, they may place your product back on the shelf. Ensure information is easy to locate and designed with a different font from the surroundings.

Identity

No label means no identity. Why would a customer purchase your product with no identity? Can you imagine a store full with toothpaste without labels? How will a customer distinguish the brand?

If your product is well-packaged but missing the identification label, the customer will not be assured that the product is safe and may not purchase it. Laws mandate manufacturers to put labels on their products for this very reason.

Labels ultimately play a vital role in making or breaking a product’s image in the market. If a company fails to provide a good quality label, it certainly fails in convincing the customer that the product is marketable. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game!

NB: The columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com.

ABOUT THE COLUMNIST: Deidre Marie Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/marketing co-ordinator with qualifications of MSc, BSc, ASc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova South Eastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.