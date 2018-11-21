Dormant Accounts – They'll Do Nicely

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
THE government is proposing to utilise $41.3m from dormant bank accounts to establish a disaster relief fund, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday.
He made the announcement yesterday at Parliament during debate of the Bank and Trust Companies Amendment Bill and the Central Bank of the Bahamas Amendment Bill.
Once the changes are passed, the Central Bank of the Bahamas will have the legislative backing to confiscate money in accounts that have been dormant for seven consecutive years and hold it in a disaster fund for government use in the event of a natural disaster.
Dr Minnis said while there were several compelling things the government could spend the money on, the “mature” thing would be establishing the disaster relief fund. Currently there are 42,452 dormant accounts with a corresponding value of $88.716m as of June 2018.
However, once the amendment is made law an initial flow of at least $41.3m would be available.
Dr Minnis said: “Mr Speaker, governments must make mature decisions.
“You will hear arguments throughout the day that that money should be used for sports. Sports encourages discipline leadership and provides opportunity and most of all you cannot pay for the type of public relations that one receives.
“Others might argue that the money should be utilised for education and preparing of our schools with more teachers, pre-school programmes and under construction of new schools.
“Some may argue, Mr Speaker, that the money should be utilised for health – repairing our clinics and hospitals and obtaining all the new necessary equipment and fast track the telemedicine programme that our minister speaks so passionately about and others may argue that salaries should be changed – doctors, nurses, public servants, yes, union contracts and some may argue that the $41.3m should be used to assist social services help more of needy.”
He also said: These are all great arguments, Mr Speaker, but as I said government must make mature, non-isolated decisions. An irresponsible opposition may argue, Mr Speaker, increased electricity costs and therefore the money should be used to decrease light bills and turn individuals whose lights are off to be turned on again. This might be a great argument, Mr Speaker, but this is an attempt to change social citing in the eyes of the people.”
He also said: "Our infrastructure could be so damaged that investments in the country would crash overnight, our tourism industry would crash overnight , our banking financial system that needs digital systems and proper bandwidth would crash overnight.
“It’s essential to make decision whether you concentrate in silos and your infrastructure is destroyed plus your infrastructure, your tourism, your investment and your banking resulting in no economic activity or monies generated to repair or carry on the school system social service your health your security.
“So, Mr Speaker, it is not my government’s intent to view this to meet normal budgetary operations as a responsible government we are proposing that these funds be utilised for establishing a disaster relief fund that was foreshadowed in the most recent budget exercise,” Dr Minnis said.
Comments
Gotoutintime 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
What gives the Government the right to touch that money--Didn't the Germans do that in WW2?
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Dimwitted Minnis and the incompetent central bank governor he appointed (John Rolle) are not even proposing to establish a web site that lists all of the dormant account owners so that Bahamian families who may be entitled to bank balances left by their deceased loved ones can rightfully claim what belongs to them. Instead, Minnis and Rolle would rather have the government steal these dormant bank balances. What a joke! LMAO
bogart 53 minutes ago
Bahamas has done seen the cathostrophic......economic....social.....disastrous ......effects of Hurricane damages.......in Grand Bahama.......but did seems..nuttin up to da Minnis efforts....... Banks been predatory lending ...prior to Hurricanes.....lending up...to 90--95%.....almost..WHOLE PRICE.....Value of da house....an lot....purchase....or Appraised value whichin is lower....LOAN OFFICERS HAV TARGETS TO MEET SO DEY CANS GETS A SALARY INCREASE...2 people loan officer ..an uneducated customer sit in one lil cubicle only the uneducated customer is wrong......never in the HISTORY OF BANK LENDING in da Bahamas no Bank has been everr guilty of NEGLIGLIGENCE....LOL...some Banks offer cash bonuses to loan officers for how much loams they sell.....CRITERIA... is Banks use a...MORTGAGE INDEMNITY INSURANCE ....to facilitate lending almost the Value.....THEN comes a Hurricane in the GUESS WHAT we in a hurricane zone......destroys....LOAN CUSTOMERS OUTTA WORK...BUSINESSES CLOSE....PEOPLE UNEMPLOYED...CANT REPAY LOAN...WHICHIN ....HOUSE AN LOT VALUED LESS THAN LOAN....both bank and noninsired non bank....Banks always holding buildings homes structures ...as Collateral for budiness loans....valued now less....They decreases..BUSINESS.loan...OVERDRAFTS....accordingly....businesses crippled.....less inventory...no painting store...workers further let go......simply dangerous lending practices...affecting..GDP....GUBBERMINT...ERRYONE.......!!!!...time to looks at factors tings whichin can be changes now...in good times...before hurricanes..... towards ...lessening da disaster impact....and speed of recovery.....
TheMadHatter 36 minutes ago
A good decision by Minnis. Can we add on a bankruptcy law at the same time like they have in USA - Chapter 11?
People in Freeport living in their car, but interest still adding.
joeblow 19 minutes ago
Nobody saves money in the hope that the government will have access to it one day AND the government has a poor track record using funds for the purpose they state they will!
Why not have a chain of inheritance from nearest living relative that progresses to the gov't if no one comes forward to claim it after say 15 years, not seven.?
TalRussell 0 minutes ago
Ma comrades but weeks back I posted to these hereto Tbitune blog pages, how there was a foot underway force banks turn over private and business banking information in preparations introduce 'income tax' in 2019.........And, they wanted steal dormant bank account funds left unclaimed.
