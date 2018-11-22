Inquiry Ordered After Man Awaiting Bail Hearing Walks Free

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances that allowed a man, awaiting his bail hearing, to walk free from custody at the Magistrate’s Court last week.

Justice Bernard Turner yesterday raised issues with the processing, holding and later release of DeAngelo Culmer, who stands accused of causing harm and assault with a dangerous instrument.

According to the facts presented to Justice Turner by Culmer’s attorney, Shaka Serville, the accused appeared last week in Court 10 at the Magistrate’s Court complex to answer a single charge of vagrancy.

The charge was ultimately dismissed.

Following the arraignment, Culmer and his attorney claimed he was taken to a holding area in the facility and informed that he would be released.

Mr Serville said Culmer, surprised by the indication, told officers at the complex that he was still awaiting a bail hearing in a second case - on the charges he now stands accused - and was not eligible for release.

Mr Serville said despite his client’s insistence to have the decision reviewed, he was still released later that day.

One day later, Mr Serville said he was contacted by Culmer and his mother, who informed him of what had transpired. Mr Serville said he instructed Culmer to return to Magistrate’s Court and tell the judge who oversaw his release of his pending status in his second case - instructions Culmer carried out.

Mr Serville said later that evening Culmer again contacted him, giving notice that authorities again refused to take him into custody.

Mr Serville said his client was told that he didn’t have to return to the precincts of the court until Friday, November 23, to go ahead with his second case.

As a result of the indication, Mr Serville said he viewed it as best to have his client show up to the Supreme Court “on his on reconnaissance” yesterday and go ahead with his scheduled bail hearing despite already being out of custody.

“(It was) clearly the responsible thing to do,” Mr Serville told the court.

Justice Turner, still visibly dismayed by the claims, shifted his focus case prosecutor, Denard Brown, asking: “How did we find ourselves in this position, Mr Brown?”

To which Mr Brown responded: “I am not

sure.”

After a short exchange with both the prosecution and the lawyer for the accused, Justice Turner commended Culmer for his actions during the ordeal, ultimately telling him that his actions placed him “in good standing” with the court.

Culmer was granted bail in the sum of $2,000 with two sureties.